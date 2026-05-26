Oracle Corporation $ORCL Stock Holdings Lowered by Summitry LLC

Summitry LLC reduced its position in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,305 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock after selling 5,299 shares during the period. Summitry LLC's holdings in Oracle were worth $644,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HFM Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 290.9% in the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of Oracle by 465.5% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 164 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 76.9% in the third quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 115 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $192.13 on Tuesday. The company's 50 day moving average price is $166.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.05. Oracle Corporation has a 52 week low of $134.57 and a 52 week high of $345.72. The company has a market capitalization of $552.58 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.08. Oracle had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 62.70%. The firm had revenue of $17.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Oracle has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.960-2.000 EPS. Research analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Oracle's payout ratio is currently 35.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $229.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oracle from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $400.00 to $320.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $213.00 to $207.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $261.46.

Get Our Latest Report on Oracle

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oracle news, EVP Stuart Levey sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.19, for a total value of $2,642,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 3,429 shares of the company's stock, valued at $604,155.51. The trade was a 81.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 40.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation is a multinational technology company that develops and sells database software, cloud engineered systems, enterprise software applications and related services. The company is widely known for its flagship Oracle Database and a portfolio of enterprise-grade software products that support data management, application development, analytics and middleware. Over recent years Oracle has expanded its focus to include cloud infrastructure and cloud applications, positioning itself as a provider of both platform and software-as-a-service solutions for large organizations.

Oracle's product and service offerings include Oracle Database and the Autonomous Database, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), enterprise resource planning (ERP), human capital management (HCM) and supply chain management (SCM) cloud applications (often grouped under Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications), middleware such as WebLogic, and developer technologies including Java and MySQL.

Further Reading

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