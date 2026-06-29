Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 54.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,543 shares of the software company's stock after selling 15,998 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Patton Fund Management Inc. raised its holdings in Adobe by 360.6% in the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software company's stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,441 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 1.0% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,288 shares of the software company's stock worth $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Adobe by 799.3% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the software company's stock worth $1,493,000 after acquiring an additional 5,459 shares in the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC acquired a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,100,000. Finally, Nicholas Wealth LLC. increased its position in shares of Adobe by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Wealth LLC. now owns 4,017 shares of the software company's stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Adobe News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Positive Sentiment: Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Adobe to Acquire Topaz Labs

Adobe announced a definitive agreement to acquire Topaz Labs, an AI image and video enhancement company. Investors may view the deal as a strategic move to strengthen Creative Cloud with better generative AI tools and improve its competitive position. Positive Sentiment: A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. David A. Ricks insider trade

A director, David A. Ricks, bought 10,000 shares at $194.51 each, boosting his stake by more than 130%. Insider buying can signal confidence in Adobe’s outlook after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Adobe Stock Opinions on Recent Q2 Earnings Report

Recent earnings were strong: Adobe posted record revenue of $6.62 billion and EPS of $5.96, both above estimates, and raised its full-year guidance. That supports the case that the business is still growing despite AI-related worries. Neutral Sentiment: Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Adobe vs. Innodata: Which Technology Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Industry commentary and analyst notes continue to highlight Adobe’s strong cash flow and leadership in creative software, but also raise questions about valuation and competitive pressure from AI tools. Negative Sentiment: Adobe remains well below recent highs, and some investors are still focused on whether generative AI could pressure core products like Creative Cloud. This helps explain why the stock has been volatile despite the upbeat news flow.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus restated a "hold" rating and issued a $200.00 price objective (down from $350.00) on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a "hold" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, March 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $278.16.

View Our Latest Research Report on Adobe

Insider Transactions at Adobe

In related news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 755 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.25, for a total transaction of $185,918.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 3,521 shares in the company, valued at $867,046.25. This trade represents a 17.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 77,091 shares of company stock valued at $18,782,773 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $202.73 on Monday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $236.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.35. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.12 and a 12 month high of $392.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. Adobe's revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to purchase up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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