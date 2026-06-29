Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.02 Million Stock Holdings in Nucor Corporation $NUE

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) by 20.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,869 shares of the basic materials company's stock after selling 4,522 shares during the period. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Nucor were worth $3,021,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,306 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,011 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in Nucor by 1.9% in the second quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,099 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company's stock.

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More Nucor News

Here are the key news stories impacting Nucor this week:

Positive Sentiment: KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an Overweight rating with a $274 price target , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside.

KeyCorp set a bullish FY2026 EPS estimate of $16.50 and maintained an rating with a , signaling continued confidence in Nucor’s earnings power and valuation upside. Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to $23.07 per share and FY2028 to $23.37 per share , while keeping a Strong-Buy rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view.

Zacks Research raised multiple forward earnings estimates for Nucor, including FY2027 to and FY2028 to , while keeping a rating, reinforcing a constructive long-term view. Positive Sentiment: KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits.

KeyBanc reportedly upgraded Nucor on a favorable steel pricing outlook, which suggests improving industry fundamentals could support margins and profits. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research did cut its Q2 2026 EPS estimate to $4.77 from $5.47, indicating some near-term softness even as longer-dated forecasts improved.

Nucor Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NUE opened at $239.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business's fifty day moving average price is $235.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.05. Nucor Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $128.46 and a fifty-two week high of $270.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.88.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.41. Nucor had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is 22.18%.

Insider Transactions at Nucor

In other Nucor news, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,096 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.08, for a total transaction of $2,282,503.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 62,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,213,875.68. This represents a 13.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David A. Sumoski sold 33,068 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.67, for a total transaction of $7,462,455.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 243,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $54,914,312.13. The trade was a 11.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 82,378 shares of company stock valued at $18,963,930. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Nucor from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Seaport Research Partners raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $245.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Nucor from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Nucor from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Nucor from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.92.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Nucor

About Nucor

Nucor Corporation NYSE: NUE is an American steel producer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company is primarily engaged in the manufacture and sale of steel and steel products, operating a network of steel mills, recycling facilities and fabrication plants across the United States and North America. Nucor's operations emphasize electric arc furnace steelmaking using recycled scrap metal, which supports a decentralized, mill-based production model focused on efficiency and flexibility.

Product offerings span a broad range of basic and value‑added steel items, including sheet, plate, merchant bar, structural beams, reinforcing bar, tubing, fasteners and fabricated components.

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