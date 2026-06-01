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Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

Written by MarketBeat
June 1, 2026
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Key Points

  • Orange Investment Advisors reduced its Alphabet stake by 18.7% in the fourth quarter, selling 21,726 shares and leaving it with 94,373 shares worth about $29.6 million.
  • Alphabet reported strong quarterly results, with EPS of $5.11 beating estimates and revenue rising 21.8% year over year to $109.9 billion.
  • The company also raised its quarterly dividend to $0.22 per share and continues to receive broadly positive analyst coverage, with a consensus rating of Buy.
  • Interested in Alphabet? Here are five stocks we like better.

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 94,373 shares of the information services provider's stock after selling 21,726 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 3.3% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Alphabet were worth $29,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ring Mountain Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ring Mountain Capital LLC now owns 3,554 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. raised its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cannon Financial Strategists Inc. now owns 1,589 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. HRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,231 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,014,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Certior Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Certior Financial Group LLC now owns 919 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Synergy Investment Management LLC now owns 4,124 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,294,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Alphabet News

Here are the key news stories impacting Alphabet this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Frances Arnold sold 102 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.00, for a total value of $37,842.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 18,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,908,391. This trade represents a 0.54% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,050 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $393.26, for a total transaction of $412,923.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,341.06. The trade was a 29.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 226,369 shares of company stock worth $27,388,127 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

GOOG opened at $376.43 on Monday. The company's 50 day moving average is $343.28 and its 200-day moving average is $324.54. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.33 and a 1-year high of $404.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $4.56 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.71, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.23.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The information services provider reported $5.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $2.43. Alphabet had a net margin of 37.92% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $109.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 14.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 8th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 8th. This is an increase from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is 6.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Alphabet from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alphabet and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. DZ Bank raised shares of Alphabet to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 16th. Finally, Pivotal Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $470.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have issued a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $372.65.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOG

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc NASDAQ: GOOG is a multinational technology holding company headquartered in Mountain View, California. Formed in 2015 through a corporate restructuring of Google, Alphabet serves as the parent to Google LLC and a portfolio of businesses collectively known as "Other Bets." Google was originally founded in 1998 by Larry Page and Sergey Brin; Alphabet is led by CEO Sundar Pichai, who oversees Google and the broader company while the founders remain prominent shareholders and influential figures in the company's history.

Alphabet's core business centers on internet search and advertising, with Google Search and the company's ad platforms (including Google Ads and AdSense) generating the majority of revenue by connecting advertisers with consumers worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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