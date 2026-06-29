Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,276 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. $GS

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS - Free Report) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,025 shares of the investment management company's stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $4,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Audent Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Audent Global Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 215,482 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $189,409,000 after acquiring an additional 8,154 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 276,364 shares of the investment management company's stock valued at $220,082,000 after acquiring an additional 30,825 shares during the period. Oak Grove Capital LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth $1,890,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the investment management company's stock worth $10,499,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on GS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $905.00 to $972.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,000.00 to $1,195.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Evercore decreased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $1,075.00 to $950.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $870.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $960.68.

Read Our Latest Research Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

More The Goldman Sachs Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Goldman Sachs Group this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Kathryn H. Ruemmler sold 14,292 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $939.07, for a total transaction of $13,421,188.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 15,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,703,018.99. The trade was a 47.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Sheara J. Fredman sold 10,301 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $929.17, for a total value of $9,571,380.17. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 6,338 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,889,079.46. This represents a 61.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 33,681 shares of company stock worth $31,737,875 in the last quarter. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

Shares of GS stock opened at $1,021.45 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.30. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $996.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $928.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $685.39 and a 12 month high of $1,125.00.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 13th. The investment management company reported $17.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $15.92 by $1.63. The firm had revenue of $17.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.66 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.13% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $14.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 59.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be issued a $4.50 dividend. This represents a $18.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.89%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc is a global investment banking and financial services firm headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1869 as a commercial paper business, the company has grown into a diversified financial institution that provides a broad range of services to corporations, financial institutions, governments and individuals. The firm is led by Chief Executive Officer David M. Solomon and operates across major financial centers worldwide.

Goldman Sachs' core businesses include investment banking, global markets, asset and wealth management, and consumer banking.

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