Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,476 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,493 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after selling 1,476 shares during the quarter. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Sarver Vrooman Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC bought a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 400.0% during the third quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,487 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.40, for a total value of $8,406,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 324,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,000,947.80. The trade was a 5.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Nora Denzel sold 8,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.00, for a total value of $4,502,772.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,504,306. This trade represents a 9.00% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders sold 378,032 shares of company stock valued at $161,876,596. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ AMD opened at $521.58 on Monday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $445.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $296.64. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $850.49 billion, a PE ratio of 171.01, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 2.50. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $133.50 and a 12 month high of $562.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.90 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm's revenue was up 37.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

More Advanced Micro Devices News

Here are the key news stories impacting Advanced Micro Devices this week:

Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs.

Wall Street sentiment remains upbeat, with multiple analysts raising AMD price targets in June, including a street-high call from UBS, as firms increasingly view AMD as a bigger player in AI infrastructure and data center CPUs. Positive Sentiment: AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Article Title

AMD continues to gain credibility in enterprise AI, including recognition from Gartner as a leading server CPU company, which supports the long-term growth case for its data center business. Positive Sentiment: New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Article Title

New business wins are also helping sentiment, including a definitive agreement with Rackspace Technology to deploy AMD-based infrastructure, reinforcing demand for AMD chips in cloud and enterprise workloads. Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power.

Several recent articles argue AMD still has meaningful upside as investors focus on its CPU and AI data center growth, with some bullish commentary suggesting the market may still be underappreciating its long-term earnings power. Neutral Sentiment: One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally.

One recent piece highlighted both the positives and a caution on AMD, noting the stock’s huge six-month run and suggesting investors should stay aware of valuation risk after such a strong rally. Negative Sentiment: The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Article Title

The semiconductor group has also been under pressure today, with AI chip names, including AMD, softening as momentum in the sector cools and investors rotate out of the space. Negative Sentiment: Bearish/neutral valuation commentary has also picked up, with some coverage questioning whether AMD’s rapid stock gains have already priced in a lot of future growth, which can weigh on the shares in the short term.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $345.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $515.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised Advanced Micro Devices to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Zacks Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $440.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

Featured Stories

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