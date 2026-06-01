Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 8,337 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 13.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,160 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,337 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.9% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Merrithew & Thorsten Inc purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. WHI TRUST Co LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Cresta Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Miller Global Investments LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.55% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Robin Leopold sold 433 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.06, for a total value of $127,760.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 64,920 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $19,155,295.20. The trade was a 0.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 9,136 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.56, for a total value of $2,800,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 90,001 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,590,706.56. This trade represents a 9.22% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 28,589 shares of company stock worth $8,747,496 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company's stock.

More JPMorgan Chase & Co. News

Here are the key news stories impacting JPMorgan Chase & Co. this week:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $298.99 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $302.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $306.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $801.14 billion, a PE ratio of 14.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $260.31 and a 1 year high of $337.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $5.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.50 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 20.66%.The firm had revenue of $50.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.07 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 22.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s payout ratio is 28.74%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued a "buy" rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $380.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Autonomous Res lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $360.00 to $324.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Evercore raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $295.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $339.08.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on JPM

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co NYSE: JPM is a diversified global financial services firm headquartered in New York City. The company provides a wide range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, small businesses, corporations, governments and institutional investors worldwide. Its operations span retail banking, commercial lending, investment banking, asset management, payments and card services, and treasury and securities services.

The firm's principal business activities are organized across several core lines: Consumer & Community Banking, which offers deposit accounts, mortgages, auto loans, credit cards and branch and digital banking under the Chase brand; Corporate & Investment Banking, which provides capital markets, advisory, underwriting, trading and risk management services; Commercial Banking, delivering lending, treasury and capital solutions to middle-market and corporate clients; and Asset & Wealth Management, which offers investment management, private banking and retirement services to institutions and high-net-worth individuals.

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