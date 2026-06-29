Orange Investment Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. $TMO

Orange Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO - Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,402 shares of the medical research company's stock after selling 2,231 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific accounts for 1.0% of Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Orange Investment Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $7,570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TMO. Patton Fund Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 11.0% during the first quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 423 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 22,547 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $11,083,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 126.4% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% in the first quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,010 shares of the medical research company's stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company's stock.

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Thermo Fisher Scientific Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $513.54 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $474.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $519.85. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12-month low of $401.45 and a 12-month high of $643.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $190.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.88.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The medical research company reported $5.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.25 by $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 15.15%.The business had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.15 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Thermo Fisher Scientific has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.640-25.120 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 24.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. Thermo Fisher Scientific's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TMO. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. They set an "outperform" rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $490.00 price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $605.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Thermo Fisher Scientific

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gianluca Pettiti sold 400 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.66, for a total transaction of $185,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 25,051 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,590,095.66. The trade was a 1.57% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific NYSE: TMO is a global provider of scientific instrumentation, reagents and consumables, software, and services that support research, clinical, and industrial laboratories. The company supplies analytical instruments and laboratory equipment, life sciences reagents and kits, specialty diagnostics, and a broad range of consumables used by researchers, clinicians, and manufacturers. Its offerings also include laboratory information management and data-analysis software, as well as service solutions such as instrument maintenance, validation, and logistics that help customers run complex workflows efficiently.

Thermo Fisher operates through multiple business areas that broadly cover life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services, including contract development and manufacturing for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

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