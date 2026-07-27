Orbimed Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $8,306,000.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,156,738 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $141,978,000 after purchasing an additional 59,782 shares during the last quarter. Life Cycle Investment Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,418,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 111,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $13,689,000 after buying an additional 10,449 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 150.3% during the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 17,147 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $2,105,000 after buying an additional 10,296 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 56,812 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $6,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,325 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Daniel Patrick O'day sold 15,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.29, for a total value of $1,894,350.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 607,133 shares of the company's stock, valued at $76,674,826.57. This represents a 2.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.40, for a total transaction of $376,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 171,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $21,524,408.40. The trade was a 1.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 77,000 shares of company stock worth $9,978,740. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on GILD. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, July 12th. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price target on Gilead Sciences from $170.00 to $167.00 in a report on Monday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Twenty-five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $158.33.

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Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $129.31 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.46 and a 52-week high of $157.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $129.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $135.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.91 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 48.19% and a net margin of 30.99%.The firm's revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at -1.050--0.650 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.5%. Gilead Sciences's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.69%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead's product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

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