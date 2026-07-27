Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $17.85 Million Stock Holdings in Krystal Biotech, Inc. $KRYS

Orbimed Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS - Free Report) by 42.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,100 shares of the company's stock after selling 50,700 shares during the quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Krystal Biotech worth $17,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new stake in Krystal Biotech during the first quarter worth about $1,059,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Krystal Biotech by 190.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,480,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Krystal Biotech in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,745,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Krystal Biotech by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 46,570 shares of the company's stock worth $12,030,000 after acquiring an additional 14,260 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on KRYS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $474.00 price target on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Krystal Biotech from $371.00 to $378.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wall Street Zen lowered Krystal Biotech from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 20th. Weiss Ratings cut Krystal Biotech from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Krystal Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $360.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KRYS

Krystal Biotech Price Performance

KRYS opened at $335.19 on Monday. Krystal Biotech, Inc. has a one year low of $130.50 and a one year high of $382.54. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $333.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $292.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81 and a beta of 0.50.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.38. Krystal Biotech had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The business had revenue of $116.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Krystal Biotech

In related news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.11, for a total value of $7,702,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 1,378,155 shares in the company, valued at $424,623,337.05. This trade represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP John Charles Thomas sold 1,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.27, for a total value of $347,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,270. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 26,642 shares of company stock valued at $8,243,923 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.10% of the company's stock.

Krystal Biotech Company Profile

Krystal Biotech, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for rare dermatological diseases. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, the company applies proprietary viral vector delivery technology to enable topical administration of corrective genes directly to the skin. By targeting the underlying genetic causes of inherited skin disorders, Krystal Biotech seeks to address areas of high unmet medical need with potentially transformative treatments.

The company's lead product candidate, KB103, is designed to deliver a functional COL7A1 gene to patients with dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB), a severe and often debilitating blistering condition.

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