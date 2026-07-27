Orbimed Advisors LLC Has $59.97 Million Stock Holdings in Stryker Corporation $SYK

Orbimed Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 182,500 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 142,500 shares during the period. Stryker makes up approximately 1.1% of Orbimed Advisors LLC's holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Orbimed Advisors LLC's holdings in Stryker were worth $59,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SYK. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the first quarter worth $789,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its stake in Stryker by 25.4% during the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 17,766 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $5,838,000 after buying an additional 3,598 shares in the last quarter. Van Diest Capital LLC bought a new stake in Stryker in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Waverly Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 45,828 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $15,059,000 after buying an additional 1,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Insight Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company's stock.

Stryker Price Performance

NYSE:SYK opened at $330.69 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $126.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.77. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.14. The company's 50-day moving average price is $314.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.57.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stryker Corporation will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.74%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, May 16th. Leerink Partners dropped their price target on shares of Stryker from $410.00 to $407.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Evercore set a $350.00 price objective on Stryker in a report on Monday, July 6th. Argus set a $370.00 price objective on Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $315.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $392.52.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In other news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 5,220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.85, for a total value of $1,481,697.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 13,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,728,937.45. This trade represents a 28.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Robert S. Fletcher sold 4,544 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.87, for a total value of $1,394,417.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 10,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,247,298.34. This trade represents a 30.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last quarter, insiders sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

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