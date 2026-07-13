Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires Shares of 26,100 Dutch Bros Inc. $BROS

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros Inc. (NYSE:BROS - Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,100 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

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A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dutch Bros during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. purchased a new position in Dutch Bros in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Dutch Bros by 557.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 447 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. Ankerstar Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Dutch Bros by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 600 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 85.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BROS has been the topic of several research reports. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Dutch Bros in a research note on Monday, March 30th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Dutch Bros from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Freedom Capital upgraded Dutch Bros to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $87.00 price objective on shares of Dutch Bros in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Dutch Bros from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $77.33.

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Dutch Bros News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Dutch Bros this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dutch Bros

In other news, Chairman Travis Boersma sold 750,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total value of $47,265,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. This represents a 23.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, major shareholder Dm Individual Aggregator, Llc sold 261,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.02, for a total transaction of $16,451,686.10. Following the sale, the insider owned 2,410,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,928,616. The trade was a 9.77% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,086,245 shares of company stock worth $243,021,771. 38.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dutch Bros Stock Up 0.2%

BROS stock opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $57.22. Dutch Bros Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.58 and a twelve month high of $74.65. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 105.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.31.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $464.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.69 million. Dutch Bros had a return on equity of 9.42% and a net margin of 4.61%.The company's revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Dutch Bros Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dutch Bros Company Profile

Dutch Bros Coffee, trading on the NYSE under the ticker BROS, is an American drive-through coffee chain known for its quick-service model and community-focused brand. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma in Grants Pass, Oregon, the company began as a single coffee stand and has since expanded its footprint across numerous U.S. markets. Dutch Bros specializes in handcrafted espresso drinks, drip coffee, cold brew, energy drinks, smoothies, teas, and a variety of signature “Dutch Freeze” and “Dutch Frost” blended beverages.

The company operates a mix of company-owned and franchised locations, placing a strong emphasis on speed and customer engagement.

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