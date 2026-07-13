Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc $MOH

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc (NYSE:MOH - Free Report) by 100.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,914 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund's holdings in Molina Healthcare were worth $1,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MOH. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Molina Healthcare by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 322 shares of the company's stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in Molina Healthcare by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 232 shares of the company's stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,668 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,616,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 0.6% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 16,753 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,206,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 249 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. 98.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In related news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 17,811 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total transaction of $3,314,983.32. Following the sale, the insider owned 67,175 shares in the company, valued at $12,502,611. This represents a 20.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Maurice Hebert sold 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total transaction of $114,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 12,815 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,713.25. This represents a 4.47% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on MOH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Molina Healthcare from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "hold" rating and set a $129.00 price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Bank of America raised Molina Healthcare from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Molina Healthcare from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $185.88.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of MOH opened at $231.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.08 billion, a PE ratio of 68.62 and a beta of 0.74. The business's fifty day moving average price is $199.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $173.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Molina Healthcare, Inc has a 12-month low of $121.06 and a 12-month high of $243.50.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.91 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 0.42% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.08 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.000- EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc is a managed care company specializing in government-sponsored health insurance programs. The company offers Medicaid managed care plans, Medicare Advantage and prescription drug plans, and individual Marketplace plans under the Affordable Care Act. Through an integrated care model, Molina emphasizes preventive and primary care services, care coordination, and disease management to improve health outcomes for its members.

The company traces its roots to the early 1980s, when Dr.

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