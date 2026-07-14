Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Makes New $1.21 Million Investment in Rithm Capital Corp. $RITM

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Rithm Capital Corp. (NYSE:RITM - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 127,100 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $1,205,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RITM. Curi Capital LLC lifted its stake in Rithm Capital by 0.7% during the second quarter. Curi Capital LLC now owns 120,262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Rithm Capital by 14.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,031 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. City Holding Co. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rithm Capital by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 55,500 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rithm Capital by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 367,164 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $4,002,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.92% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RITM. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $12.50 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their target price on Rithm Capital from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Citizens Jmp increased their price target on Rithm Capital from $12.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on Rithm Capital from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $13.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Rithm Capital

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Saltzman sold 80,922 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.25, for a total transaction of $748,528.50. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 44,248 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $409,294. The trade was a 64.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

Rithm Capital Trading Down 1.0%

Rithm Capital stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.00. Rithm Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $8.43 and a 52 week high of $12.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.14.

Rithm Capital (NYSE:RITM - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.27 billion. Rithm Capital had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 14.44%. Research analysts forecast that Rithm Capital Corp. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Rithm Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.0%. Rithm Capital's payout ratio is currently 91.74%.

Rithm Capital Profile

Rithm Capital Corporation is a specialty finance company that originates, acquires and manages structured credit investments collateralized by real estate assets in the United States. The company focuses primarily on senior floating-rate loans secured by multifamily, commercial, industrial and single-family rental properties, aiming to deliver attractive risk-adjusted yields through a diversified portfolio of floating-rate real estate debt.

In addition to senior loans, Rithm Capital invests in residential mortgage-backed securities, including agency and non-agency pools, as well as other real estate-related credit instruments.

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