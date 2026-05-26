O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Position Lowered by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc decreased its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,448,559 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 227,116 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned about 0.65% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $496,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 138,435 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,981,507 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $271,943,000 after purchasing an additional 65,833 shares during the last quarter. Shelter Rock Management LLC bought a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $7,090,000. Buckhead Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth about $3,908,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other O'Reilly Automotive news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total value of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 12,250 shares in the company, valued at $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 104,530 shares of company stock worth $9,709,404 over the last ninety days. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORLY. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $91.74 on Tuesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $91.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.25. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.77 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.58.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $9.35 earnings per share. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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