O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Acquired by Pictet Asset Management Holding SA

Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 31.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 749,196 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after buying an additional 179,782 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA owned 0.09% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $68,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

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A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 127.7% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 271 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter worth about $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of ORLY opened at $91.57 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $92.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.95. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.90, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 239.04% and a net margin of 14.27%.The company had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.50 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. Analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial set a $107.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $110.26.

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About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

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