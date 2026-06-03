O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,289,058 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 1,628,605 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 1.69% of O'Reilly Automotive worth $1,303,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. United Community Bank lifted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 75.0% in the third quarter. United Community Bank now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 85.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at $462,404.80. This trade represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. The trade was a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORLY shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Friday, April 24th. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (up from $115.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $108.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $86.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.35 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The stock's fifty day moving average is $91.83 and its 200-day moving average is $93.94.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 263.22%. O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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