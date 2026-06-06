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O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by Cibc World Market Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
June 6, 2026
O'Reilly Automotive logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • CIBC World Market Inc. cut its O'Reilly Automotive stake by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, selling 17,669 shares and ending with 172,256 shares valued at about $15.7 million.
  • Insider selling has also been notable, with director Thomas Hendrickson and SVP Philip M. Hopper both selling shares; insiders sold 105,730 shares worth about $9.8 million over the last quarter.
  • O'Reilly Automotive reported strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and analysts remain mostly positive with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $112.25.
  • Five stocks we like better than O'Reilly Automotive.

Cibc World Market Inc. lowered its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 172,256 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 17,669 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Market Inc.'s holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $15,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORLY. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas raised its stake in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

Insider Transactions at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 3,700 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $350,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,404.80. This represents a 43.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ORLY opened at $90.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $74.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.53. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.35 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $91.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.69.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.The business's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on ORLY shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on O'Reilly Automotive from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Roth Mkm reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $109.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Monday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on O'Reilly Automotive from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $112.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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