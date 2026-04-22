O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lowered its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 32.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,204 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after selling 18,091 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coastline Trust Co increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 4.0% in the third quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 2,622 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 13,342 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,217,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Commons Capital LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.1% in the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,066,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 7,635 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,702 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a $114.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, February 6th. Mizuho set a $105.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive from $114.00 to $110.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.26. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.77 and a twelve month high of $108.71. The company has a market capitalization of $78.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.60.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.01). O'Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 239.04%. The business had revenue of $4.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $9.50 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.100-3.200 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About O'Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider O'Reilly Automotive, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and O'Reilly Automotive wasn't on the list.

While O'Reilly Automotive currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here