O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Increased by RIHO Partners LLC

RIHO Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 204,552 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 27,619 shares during the period. O'Reilly Automotive accounts for about 11.9% of RIHO Partners LLC's holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. RIHO Partners LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $18,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,190.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,473.8% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 69,482 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $6,262,000 after buying an additional 65,067 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 383.1% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 560,353 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $50,502,000 after acquiring an additional 444,371 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas raised its stake in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,400.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 390 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of O'Reilly Automotive by 1,357.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 498,745 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $44,950,000 after acquiring an additional 464,536 shares during the last quarter. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In other news, SVP Robert Allen Dumas sold 84,600 shares of O'Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $7,833,960.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 1,782 shares in the company, valued at $165,013.20. This trade represents a 97.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total transaction of $105,984.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 19,675 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This represents a 5.75% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 105,730 shares of company stock worth $9,815,388. Insiders own 0.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Truist Financial set a $108.00 price target on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $110.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ORLY

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

O'Reilly Automotive stock opened at $87.40 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.39 and a 200-day moving average of $91.74. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.51. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $82.59 and a 1-year high of $108.71.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. Research analysts forecast that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O'Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

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