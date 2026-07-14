O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. $ORLY Stake Lifted by Calamos Advisors LLC

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY - Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 303,920 shares of the specialty retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 71,800 shares during the quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC's holdings in O'Reilly Automotive were worth $28,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in O'Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of O'Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its position in O'Reilly Automotive by 1,552.6% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in O'Reilly Automotive by 54.3% in the first quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty retailer's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.00% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at O'Reilly Automotive

In related news, CEO Brad W. Beckham sold 13,635 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,295,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 12,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,163,750. The trade was a 52.68% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 1,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.32, for a total value of $105,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 19,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,737,696. This trade represents a 5.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 105,730 shares of company stock valued at $9,815,388 over the last quarter. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

Shares of ORLY stock opened at $87.29 on Tuesday. O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.71 and a 52-week high of $108.71. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $89.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.10. The stock has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a PE ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.51.

O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. O'Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 263.22% and a net margin of 14.30%.O'Reilly Automotive's revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $9.35 EPS. O'Reilly Automotive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.150-3.250 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O'Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $112.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. DA Davidson reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $114.00 target price on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $110.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of O'Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O'Reilly Automotive has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.85.

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O'Reilly Automotive Profile

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc is a leading retailer and distributor in the automotive aftermarket, supplying parts, tools, supplies and accessories for both professional service providers and do‑it‑yourself (DIY) customers. The company's product assortment covers replacement parts, maintenance items, performance parts, collision components and shop equipment, complemented by diagnostic tools, batteries, chemicals and consumables. O'Reilly serves customers through company-operated retail stores, commercial sales programs for repair shops and maintenance fleets, and digital channels that support parts lookup, ordering and fulfillment.

The company operates a broad supply chain that includes regional distribution centers to support rapid replenishment of store inventory and commercial deliveries.

Further Reading

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