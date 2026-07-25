Oribel Capital Management LP Invests $15.19 Million in Zoom Communications, Inc. $ZM

Oribel Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Zoom Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 189,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $15,194,000. Zoom Communications accounts for about 0.7% of Oribel Capital Management LP's investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Oribel Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.06% of Zoom Communications at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Zoom Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $509,788,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zoom Communications by 43.9% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,195,243 shares of the company's stock worth $1,052,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,718,186 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Communications during the third quarter worth $86,709,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,967,224 shares of the company's stock worth $2,327,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,623 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Zoom Communications by 46.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,645,846 shares of the company's stock worth $218,282,000 after acquiring an additional 836,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.54% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZM. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Zoom Communications from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Zoom Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Zoom Communications from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Zoom Communications from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $109.33.

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Zoom Communications Price Performance

ZM opened at $87.99 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $93.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.01. Zoom Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $114.74.

Zoom Communications (NASDAQ:ZM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.22 billion. Zoom Communications had a net margin of 41.99% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Zoom Communications has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.960-6.000 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.450-1.470 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Communications, Inc. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Zoom Communications news, Director Santiago Subotovsky sold 5,274 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.78, for a total value of $578,979.72. Following the sale, the director owned 137,608 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,106,606.24. This trade represents a 3.69% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 12,100 shares of Zoom Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.60, for a total value of $1,289,860.00. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 48,517 shares of company stock worth $5,061,783 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Zoom Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc (commonly referred to as Zoom) is a provider of cloud-based communications and collaboration solutions. The company's platform supports video conferencing, voice calling, instant messaging, webinars and large-scale virtual events, and meeting room systems, marketed to businesses, educational institutions, government organizations and individual users. Zoom's product lineup includes Zoom Meetings, Zoom Phone, Zoom Rooms, Zoom Video Webinars and Zoom Chat, and the company offers integrations and extensions through a developer marketplace and third-party apps.

Founded in 2011 by Eric S.

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