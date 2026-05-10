Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund Has $237.14 Million Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund grew its position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,271,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA comprises approximately 18.0% of Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund's investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Oriental Harbor Investment Master Fund's holdings in NVIDIA were worth $237,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 47.9% during the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 207 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Networth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company's stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts: Sign Up

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $215.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.68. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $115.21 and a 12-month high of $217.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.91, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $5.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 43.90, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.25.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The business had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. NVIDIA's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.0%. NVIDIA's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Fundamental Research set a $218.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $245.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Tigress Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price objective (up from $350.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $275.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

Key Headlines Impacting NVIDIA

Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 221,682 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $38,501,729.76. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 7,399,771 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,285,192,227.28. The trade was a 2.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Aarti S. Shah sold 19,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $3,357,490.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 36,007 shares in the company, valued at $6,362,796.97. This represents a 34.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 906,336 shares of company stock worth $162,802,518 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.

The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider NVIDIA, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and NVIDIA wasn't on the list.

While NVIDIA currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here