Orion Investment Co Invests $3.08 Million in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ARWR

Orion Investment Co bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 46,370 shares of the biotechnology company's stock, valued at approximately $3,079,000. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 0.9% of Orion Investment Co's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARWR. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $29,000. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. WPG Advisers LLC grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 384.8% in the fourth quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 543 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 177.1% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 737 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. 62.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ARWR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $87.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.1%

NASDAQ ARWR opened at $73.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.35 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23. The stock's 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200-day moving average is $65.94. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $14.30 and a one year high of $82.26.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $73.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.84 million. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 55.09% and a negative net margin of 48.38%.Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals's revenue was down 86.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider James C. Hamilton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 226,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,021,850. This trade represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Daniel Joseph Apel sold 13,095 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.35, for a total value of $934,328.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 162,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,623,271.75. This represents a 7.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders sold 26,065 shares of company stock worth $1,912,662. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. Since its founding in 2008, Arrowhead has leveraged its proprietary delivery platform—known internally as the Advanced RNAi Compound (ARC) technology—to silence disease-causing genes in patients suffering from genetically defined diseases. The company's approach aims to offer durable, targeted treatments across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company's pipeline includes multiple candidates in various stages of development.

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