Orland Properties Ltd Reduces Holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR $PDD

Orland Properties Ltd reduced its position in PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:PDD - Free Report) by 18.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 113,835 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,000 shares during the period. PDD comprises 4.4% of Orland Properties Ltd's holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Orland Properties Ltd's holdings in PDD were worth $11,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDD. Binnacle Investments Inc raised its stake in PDD by 281.7% in the third quarter. Binnacle Investments Inc now owns 271 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDD by 595.0% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 278 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of PDD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PDD by 230.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 377 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in PDD in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 39.83% of the company's stock.

PDD Price Performance

PDD stock opened at $84.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.09. The business's fifty day moving average price is $85.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.72. PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR has a fifty-two week low of $71.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.41.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($1.02). PDD had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 21.86%.The firm had revenue of $15.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR will post 9.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on PDD. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on PDD in a report on Monday, June 15th. They set an "underperform" rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of PDD from $132.00 to $110.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of PDD in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Nomura cut shares of PDD from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $129.00 price target on shares of PDD in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $124.64.

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PDD Profile

PDD NASDAQ: PDD is the holding company best known for operating Pinduoduo, a China-based, mobile-first e-commerce platform that emphasizes interactive, social shopping and group-buying mechanics to drive user engagement and low prices. Founded in 2015 by entrepreneur Colin Huang, the business has grown by connecting consumers directly with merchants and manufacturers, with particular emphasis on value-oriented goods and fresh agricultural produce. The company is based in Shanghai and completed a U.S.

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