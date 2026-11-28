State Street Corp lessened its position in shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA - Free Report) by 49.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,539,167 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 2,489,743 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 4.13% of Ormat Technologies worth $232,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter worth $896,374,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its stake in Ormat Technologies by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 2,613,980 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $238,904,000 after acquiring an additional 231,496 shares during the period. Phoenix Financial Ltd. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 191.3% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. now owns 1,614,749 shares of the energy company's stock worth $147,733,000 after buying an additional 1,060,468 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $173,638,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $77,650,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.49% of the company's stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. TD Cowen raised Ormat Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Ormat Technologies from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ormat Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 29th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Ormat Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ormat Technologies currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $124.15.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ORA

Ormat Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NYSE:ORA opened at $85.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.23 and a 12-month high of $146.39.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The energy company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $275.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $248.36 million. Ormat Technologies had a net margin of 11.07% and a return on equity of 6.90%. Ormat Technologies's quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

Ormat Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Ormat Technologies's payout ratio is presently 22.33%.

Ormat Technologies Profile

Ormat Technologies is a renewable energy company that develops, owns and operates geothermal power plants and facilities that generate electricity from recovered energy. It also provides geothermal power equipment and services, including systems based on Organic Rankine Cycle technology, which converts heat into electricity. Founded in 1965 in Israel, Ormat has expanded its operations across multiple markets, including the United States and countries in Central America, the Caribbean, Africa and Asia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Ormat Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Ormat Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Ormat Technologies currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report