Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Grows Position in NIKE, Inc. $NKE

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE - Free Report) by 100.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 169,148 shares of the footwear maker's stock after acquiring an additional 84,612 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC's holdings in NIKE were worth $10,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,441 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spirepoint Private Client LLC now owns 36,140 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $2,520,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,719 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 2,113 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,514 shares of the footwear maker's stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NKE. Argus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down from $76.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. China Renaissance reduced their price objective on NIKE from $74.60 to $50.30 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on NIKE from $77.00 to $74.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on NIKE from $69.00 to $57.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $62.34.

View Our Latest Analysis on NKE

NIKE Price Performance

Shares of NKE stock opened at $46.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $68.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.31. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.17. The business's 50 day moving average price is $54.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.14.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 31st. The footwear maker reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.23 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 4.84%.The business's quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. NIKE's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 108.61%.

Key Headlines Impacting NIKE

Here are the key news stories impacting NIKE this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan acquired 11,781 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.44 per share, for a total transaction of $499,985.64. Following the transaction, the director owned 55,074 shares in the company, valued at $2,337,340.56. This represents a 27.21% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elliott Hill acquired 23,660 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $42.27 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,108.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,211,990.69. The trade was a 9.79% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders have bought a total of 64,441 shares of company stock valued at $2,734,204 in the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NIKE Profile

Nike, Inc NYSE: NKE is a global designer, marketer and distributor of athletic footwear, apparel, equipment and accessories. Founded in 1964 as Blue Ribbon Sports by Phil Knight and Bill Bowerman and renamed Nike in 1971, the company is headquartered near Beaverton, Oregon. Nike develops and commercializes products across performance and lifestyle categories for sports including running, basketball, soccer and training, and is known for signature technologies and design-driven product lines.

The company markets products under several primary brands, including Nike, Jordan and Converse, and sells through a combination of wholesale relationships, branded retail stores and direct-to-consumer channels such as company-operated stores and digital platforms (e.g., Nike.com and mobile apps).

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