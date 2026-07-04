Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Trims Stock Position in WillScot Holdings Corporation $WSC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of WillScot Holdings Corporation (NASDAQ:WSC - Free Report) by 17.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 300,098 shares of the company's stock after selling 63,223 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC owned about 0.17% of WillScot worth $5,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSC. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in WillScot by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 33,684 shares of the company's stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 6,651 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 1.3% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 724,638 shares of the company's stock worth $20,145,000 after acquiring an additional 8,963 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 6.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,814 shares of the company's stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WillScot by 3.0% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 46,781 shares of the company's stock worth $1,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of WillScot by 48.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Bradley Lee Soultz sold 4,317 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.92, for a total value of $111,896.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 414,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,409.28. The trade was a 1.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 155,781 shares of company stock valued at $4,205,113 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on WillScot from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $26.00 price target on shares of WillScot in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of WillScot from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of WillScot from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $25.88.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WillScot

WillScot Stock Performance

WillScot stock opened at $26.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.16, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.14. WillScot Holdings Corporation has a 52 week low of $14.91 and a 52 week high of $31.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00.

WillScot (NASDAQ:WSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $548.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $518.17 million. WillScot had a positive return on equity of 20.65% and a negative net margin of 2.99%.The firm's quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Holdings Corporation will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

WillScot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. WillScot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -73.68%.

About WillScot

WillScot NASDAQ: WSC is a leading North American provider of modular space and portable storage solutions. The company designs, manufactures, leases and sells temporary and permanent modular buildings to serve sectors such as education, healthcare, construction, industrial and government. Its modular space offerings range from single‐unit office trailers and classrooms to complex multi‐unit configurations tailored to diverse project requirements.

In addition to modular structures, WillScot offers a broad portfolio of portable storage containers and related services, including site logistics, customization, delivery and installation.

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