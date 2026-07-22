Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Acquired by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC grew its position in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 53.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,980 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 10,824 shares during the quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC's holdings in Oshkosh were worth $4,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oshkosh in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Torren Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $181.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Weiss Ratings raised Oshkosh from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OSK

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $146.48 on Wednesday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 13.90%. The firm's revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.39%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares in the company, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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