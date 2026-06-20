Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Shares Purchased by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 1,845.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 227,788 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 216,081 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.36% of Oshkosh worth $28,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Oshkosh by 43.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 225,130 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,180,000 after purchasing an additional 68,165 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 188,191 shares of the company's stock worth $17,705,000 after purchasing an additional 14,122 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth about $567,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the second quarter valued at approximately $325,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.3% during the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 111,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $12,626,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

OSK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $168.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen cut Oshkosh from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a "hold" rating and set a $176.00 price target (down from $183.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Monday, May 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.38.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on OSK

Oshkosh Price Performance

NYSE OSK opened at $140.01 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $106.37 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.26. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $138.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Corporation will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. The trade was a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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