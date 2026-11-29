Marshall Wace LLP lessened its stake in shares of Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 55.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 153,411 shares of the company's stock after selling 192,739 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.25% of Oshkosh worth $19,762,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,781 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,928,000 after buying an additional 11,650 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Caxton Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Oshkosh during the 3rd quarter valued at $224,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,872 shares of the company's stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 61,208 shares of the company's stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Oshkosh news, Director John Pfeifer sold 778 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $116,700.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 150,669 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,600,350. The trade was a 0.51% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Oshkosh from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist Financial reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $161.00 target price (down from $174.00) on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Oshkosh from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Oshkosh from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $163.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $144.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12-month low of $116.77 and a 12-month high of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.26, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $135.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $144.95.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 4.63%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.20 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Corporation will post 8.83 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.79%.

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation designs and manufactures specialty vehicles and equipment for customers in commercial, industrial, emergency response and defense markets. Its products include aerial work platforms and telehandlers; fire and emergency vehicles; refuse collection, concrete and other vocational trucks; and military tactical vehicles and equipment. The company operates through businesses that include JLG, which makes access equipment, and brands serving fire and emergency, vocational truck and defense customers.

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