Oshkosh Corporation $OSK Stock Holdings Trimmed by Aristotle Capital Management LLC

Aristotle Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Oshkosh Corporation (NYSE:OSK - Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,001,541 shares of the company's stock after selling 384,449 shares during the quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned approximately 8.02% of Oshkosh worth $736,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower View Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Oshkosh during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Oshkosh

In related news, Director Duncan Palmer sold 505 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.86, for a total transaction of $67,599.30. Following the sale, the director directly owned 39,684 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,312,100.24. This trade represents a 1.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oshkosh Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of OSK stock opened at $154.97 on Friday. Oshkosh Corporation has a 12 month low of $116.77 and a 12 month high of $180.49. The company has a market cap of $9.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.00.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 5.54%.Oshkosh's quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Oshkosh has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.500 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Oshkosh Corporation will post 10.87 EPS for the current year.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. Oshkosh's dividend payout ratio is 25.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OSK. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $158.00 to $145.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Oshkosh from $157.00 to $150.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $138.00 target price on Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oshkosh presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $168.60.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Profile

Oshkosh Corporation NYSE: OSK is a leading designer, manufacturer and marketer of specialty trucks, military vehicles and access equipment. The company's offerings span critical end markets, including defense, fire and emergency services, commercial construction and industrial sectors. By combining engineering expertise with advanced technologies, Oshkosh delivers solutions that enhance mobility, safety and productivity for its customers.

Founded in 1917 and headquartered in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, the company has evolved from producing heavy-duty dump trucks to a diversified portfolio of products and services.

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