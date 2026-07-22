Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Buys Shares of 16,910 Markel Group Inc. $MKL

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 16,910 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $32,367,000. Markel Group accounts for about 5.0% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS owned about 0.14% of Markel Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Markel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $64,883,000 after buying an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Markel Group by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 416 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $778,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Markel Group in the second quarter worth $463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.12% of the company's stock.

Get Markel Group alerts: Sign Up

Markel Group Stock Down 0.9%

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,960.62 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Markel Group Inc. has a one year low of $1,719.41 and a one year high of $2,207.59. The company's fifty day moving average price is $1,883.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,952.53. The company has a market capitalization of $24.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported ($18.90) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $26.38 by ($45.28). Markel Group had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 10.85%.The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.66 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Markel Group Inc. will post 114.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on MKL shares. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Markel Group from a "buy" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. They issued an "underperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Markel Group from $2,100.00 to $1,950.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Brean Capital started coverage on shares of Markel Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $2,100.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $2,025.00.

Read Our Latest Report on MKL

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Greta J. Harris sold 76 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,847.31, for a total value of $140,395.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 645 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,191,514.95. This trade represents a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Diane Leopold purchased 100 shares of Markel Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1,792.61 per share, for a total transaction of $179,261.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,190 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,925,815.90. The trade was a 4.78% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Markel Group Company Profile

Markel Group NYSE: MKL is a diversified insurance holding company best known for underwriting specialty insurance products. Founded in 1930 and headquartered in Richmond, Virginia, the company provides a wide range of commercial property and casualty coverages tailored to niche and hard-to-place risks. Its underwriting operations focus on specialty lines across multiple industries, delivering customized policy structures, program administration, and claims management services for complex exposures.

In addition to primary specialty insurance, Markel operates reinsurance and alternative risk-transfer activities and manages invested assets derived from underwriting float.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Markel Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Markel Group wasn't on the list.

While Markel Group currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here