Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Invests $1.22 Million in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,722 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,224,000.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $4,850,329,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after buying an additional 3,836,051 shares during the last quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its stake in Home Depot by 901.5% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 3,290,540 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,132,275,000 after buying an additional 2,961,979 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 33,026.3% in the first quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,342,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $770,269,000 after buying an additional 2,334,956 shares during the period. Finally, J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 14,869.3% in the fourth quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 2,232,521 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $768,210,000 after buying an additional 2,217,607 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD opened at $331.73 on Wednesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company has a market cap of $330.77 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $327.81 and a 200-day moving average of $345.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 117.24% and a net margin of 8.41%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th were given a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio is presently 66.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on HD. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Home Depot from $435.00 to $410.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim restated a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Monday. HSBC decreased their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Home Depot from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $371.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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