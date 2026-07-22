Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Invests $1.65 Million in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new position in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 7,975 shares of the oil and gas company's stock, valued at approximately $1,650,000. Chevron accounts for 0.3% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

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Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HORAN Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 101.6% in the 1st quarter. HORAN Wealth LLC now owns 18,030 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $3,730,000 after acquiring an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. DJE Kapital AG acquired a new position in Chevron during the first quarter valued at approximately $269,790,000. Summit Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 7.2% in the first quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Chevron by 60.7% in the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 535 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at $53,718,294. The trade was a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chevron from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $206.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CVX

Chevron Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $190.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.74 and a 200-day moving average of $183.20. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $146.49 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The stock has a market cap of $380.28 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.50.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a net margin of 5.79% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. Chevron's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Corporation will post 14.78 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $1.78 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.7%. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is currently 123.40%.

More Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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