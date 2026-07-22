Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Makes New $986,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 12,386 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $986,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Norges Bank bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $4,512,563,000. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,876,127 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $454,455,000 after buying an additional 3,120,399 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 20,625,070 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,922,257,000 after buying an additional 2,369,260 shares during the last quarter. PFA Pension Forsikringsaktieselskab bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter worth $173,651,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,421,387 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,487,687,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760,484 shares during the period. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wells Fargo & Company Stock Performance

NYSE:WFC opened at $87.59 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $81.95 and its 200 day moving average is $83.59. The firm has a market cap of $268.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52-week low of $72.78 and a 52-week high of $97.76.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Wells Fargo & Company's dividend payout ratio is currently 26.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $86.50 to $93.50 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $98.00 to $94.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $98.50.

Read Our Latest Research Report on WFC

Key Wells Fargo & Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Wells Fargo & Company this week:

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company is a diversified, U.S.-based financial services company headquartered in San Francisco, California. Founded in 1852 by Henry Wells and William G. Fargo, the firm has evolved from its origins in express delivery and pioneer-era banking into one of the largest full-service banks in the United States. The company provides a broad range of financial products and services to individual, small business, commercial, and institutional clients. Charles W. Scharf serves as chief executive officer.

Wells Fargo operates across several core business segments, including consumer banking and lending, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, and wealth and investment management.

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