Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS Takes $2.25 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,210 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 0.4% of Oslo Pensjonsforsikring AS's holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Auto Owners Insurance Co boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22,225.6% during the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 69,419,308 shares of the company's stock worth $1,436,633,000 after purchasing an additional 69,108,368 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $6,924,523,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth $2,005,942,000. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 24,436.5% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,473,008 shares of the company's stock worth $109,338,000 after buying an additional 4,454,778 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 240,349,660 shares of the company's stock worth $49,740,362,000 after buying an additional 3,731,074 shares in the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $250.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.03. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $164.23 and a 1 year high of $269.43. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $240.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.42. The firm has a market cap of $603.44 billion, a PE ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.24.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.06 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 21.48%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.600-11.750 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 11.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 25th will be given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 25th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.15, for a total value of $2,411,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 114,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,560,551.20. The trade was a 8.05% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Johnson & Johnson

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on JNJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. HSBC set a $290.00 price target on Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, July 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $285.00 to $298.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $234.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $265.30.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a multinational healthcare company headquartered in New Brunswick, New Jersey, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of products across pharmaceuticals, medical devices and previously consumer health. Founded in 1886 by the Johnson family, the company has grown into a global healthcare organization with operations and sales in many countries around the world.

The company's pharmaceuticals business, organized largely under its Janssen research and development organization, focuses on prescription medicines across therapeutic areas such as immunology, infectious disease, oncology and neuroscience.

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