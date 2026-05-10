Osprey Private Wealth LLC Buys 5,338 Shares of McDonald's Corporation $MCD

Osprey Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,323 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 5,338 shares during the period. McDonald's makes up 1.7% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in McDonald's were worth $5,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 162.5% during the third quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 84 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in McDonald's during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 95.7% during the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 92 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 1,616.7% during the fourth quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 103 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Painted Porch Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald's by 735.7% during the third quarter. Painted Porch Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the fast-food giant's stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company's stock.

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Key McDonald's News

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Positive Sentiment: McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Article Title

McDonald’s beat Q1 earnings and revenue estimates, with EPS of $2.83 and revenue of $6.52 billion, helping reassure investors that the brand is still executing well in a tougher consumer environment. Positive Sentiment: Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Article Title

Global comparable sales rose 3.8%, supported by value meals, loyalty spending, and new menu items such as the Big Arch burger and specialty drinks, showing McDonald’s value push is driving traffic and sales growth. Positive Sentiment: Several analysts kept bullish ratings even as they trimmed price targets, reflecting confidence that McDonald’s can keep gaining share and recover if consumer demand stabilizes. Article Title

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MCD shares. Citigroup raised their price target on McDonald's from $371.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $370.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on McDonald's from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore set a $350.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $305.00 target price on McDonald's in a research report on Thursday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $335.14.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jonathan Banner sold 6,201 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.29, for a total transaction of $2,066,731.29. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 2,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $763,567.39. The trade was a 73.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.25, for a total value of $854,106.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,398 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,755,699.50. This trade represents a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 71,990 shares of company stock valued at $23,824,113 over the last 90 days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald's Stock Down 2.8%

NYSE:MCD opened at $275.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.43. McDonald's Corporation has a twelve month low of $274.83 and a twelve month high of $341.75. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $311.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $311.40.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a negative return on equity of 395.08% and a net margin of 31.62%.The firm's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.67 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that McDonald's Corporation will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald's Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

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