Osprey Private Wealth LLC Grows Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) by 55.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,035 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPG Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 312.5% in the 4th quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 33 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Caitlin John LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

Get REGN alerts: Sign Up

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In related news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Huda Y. Zoghbi sold 1,638 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.33, for a total value of $1,279,818.54. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,703 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,330,604.99. The trade was a 49.03% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock worth $3,013,262. Insiders own 6.97% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

REGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $800.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $769.00 to $796.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $779.00 to $762.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $923.00 to $917.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $826.59.

Read Our Latest Report on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.8%

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $714.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $752.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $740.44. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.91 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 29.65%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.22 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 37.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's payout ratio is currently 9.16%.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals wasn't on the list.

While Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here