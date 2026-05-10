Osprey Private Wealth LLC Purchases 5,490 Shares of AbbVie Inc. $ABBV

Osprey Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV - Free Report) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,800 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 5,490 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 3.7% of Osprey Private Wealth LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Income Insurance Ltd acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $1,237,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. grew its position in AbbVie by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 5,594 shares of the company's stock worth $1,278,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Rock Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Trust Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the company's stock worth $2,083,000 after buying an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the company's stock worth $929,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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AbbVie News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting AbbVie this week:

AbbVie Trading Down 0.7%

NYSE ABBV opened at $201.24 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $213.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $221.00. The company has a market capitalization of $355.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.13, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 1-year low of $176.57 and a 1-year high of $244.81.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.72 billion. AbbVie had a negative return on equity of 911.57% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be paid a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.4%. AbbVie's payout ratio is 340.89%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP David Ryan Purdue sold 5,230 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.56, for a total value of $1,221,518.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 2,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $619,868.24. The trade was a 66.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Perry C. Siatis sold 22,381 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $5,147,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 38,137 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,771,510. This trade represents a 36.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ABBV. Barclays began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on AbbVie from $270.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $249.00 price objective on shares of AbbVie in a report on Friday, May 1st. Royal Bank Of Canada assumed coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbbVie from $299.00 to $294.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.90.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie is a global, research-driven biopharmaceutical company that was created as a spin-off from Abbott Laboratories in 2013 and is headquartered in North Chicago, Illinois. The company focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing therapies for complex and often chronic medical conditions. Its operations span research and development, manufacturing, regulatory affairs and commercialization, with an emphasis on bringing specialty medicines to market across multiple therapeutic areas.

AbbVie's product portfolio and pipeline cover several major therapeutic categories, including immunology, oncology, neuroscience, virology and women's health.

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