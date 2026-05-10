Osprey Private Wealth LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Osprey Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) by 556.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,190 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,790 shares during the quarter. Osprey Private Wealth LLC's holdings in Chevron were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on CVX. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas Exane raised Chevron from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $174.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Chevron from $174.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Wall Street Zen raised Chevron from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Melius Research raised Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $202.74.

View Our Latest Research Report on CVX

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total value of $51,621,354.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,920,217.10. This trade represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 195,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.78, for a total value of $36,032,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 658,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $121,593,555.10. This represents a 22.86% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 816,439 shares of company stock valued at $154,339,900. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX opened at $181.37 on Friday. Chevron Corporation has a one year low of $133.77 and a one year high of $214.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $361.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $193.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.09.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.01% and a net margin of 5.79%.The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.18 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Corporation will post 15.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be issued a $1.78 dividend. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.40%.

Key Chevron News

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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