Clean Energy Transition LLP cut its stake in Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS - Free Report) by 39.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,397,094 shares of the company's stock after selling 907,913 shares during the quarter. Otis Worldwide makes up approximately 8.1% of Clean Energy Transition LLP's portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clean Energy Transition LLP owned approximately 0.37% of Otis Worldwide worth $89,861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $2,264,017,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 2.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,664,994 shares of the company's stock worth $1,193,214,000 after buying an additional 463,491 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,739,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,993,011 shares of the company's stock worth $285,900,000 after buying an additional 24,914 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $223,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Joseph Armas sold 835 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total transaction of $64,912.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 2,155 shares of the company's stock, valued at $167,529.70. This trade represents a 27.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Otis Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.96 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Corporation has a 1 year low of $63.58 and a 1 year high of $94.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.87.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.85 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 10.28% and a negative return on equity of 28.45%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. Analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Corporation will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Otis Worldwide's payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on OTIS shares. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley set a $75.00 price objective on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.20.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Otis Worldwide designs, manufactures, installs, maintains and modernizes elevators, escalators and moving walkways. Its equipment serves residential, commercial, transportation and other building environments, while its service business supports customers throughout the life of their equipment. Founded in 1853 by Elisha Otis, the company traces its history to the development of safety technology for elevators. Otis became an independent public company in 2020 after separating from United Technologies, now part of RTX.

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