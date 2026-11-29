First Trust Advisors LP decreased its stake in shares of Otter Tail Corporation (NASDAQ:OTTR - Free Report) by 40.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 377,717 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 259,326 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.90% of Otter Tail worth $33,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jupiter Topco LLC bought a new position in Otter Tail in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,611,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,778,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,674,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,429,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,513,000. 61.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Otter Tail Stock Down 0.1%

Otter Tail stock opened at $79.68 on Friday. Otter Tail Corporation has a 12 month low of $74.00 and a 12 month high of $95.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 0.42.

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.14). Otter Tail had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business had revenue of $320.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Otter Tail Corporation will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otter Tail Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.5775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $2.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Otter Tail's payout ratio is 55.13%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Otter Tail from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Siebert Williams Shank upgraded shares of Otter Tail from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Otter Tail from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $91.00.

Read Our Latest Report on OTTR

Otter Tail Profile

Otter Tail Corporation is a diversified company based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota. Founded in 1907 as an electric utility, it now operates through electric utility and manufacturing businesses. Its utility subsidiary, Otter Tail Power Company, generates, transmits and distributes electricity to communities in western Minnesota, eastern North Dakota and northeastern South Dakota. Its generation portfolio includes a mix of fuel sources and renewable energy. The company's manufacturing businesses produce custom metal components and assemblies, as well as plastic products such as PVC pipe.

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