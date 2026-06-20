Ovata Capital Management Ltd Invests $6.81 Million in Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. $CWAN

Ovata Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 282,380 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,811,000. Clearwater Analytics accounts for approximately 0.8% of Ovata Capital Management Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Ovata Capital Management Ltd owned 0.10% of Clearwater Analytics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

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Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 21.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,261,349 shares of the company's stock valued at $599,370,000 after buying an additional 5,967,798 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 108.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,793,701 shares of the company's stock valued at $320,642,000 after acquiring an additional 9,268,950 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,715,837 shares of the company's stock valued at $330,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,150 shares in the last quarter. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the 4th quarter valued at $240,212,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 9,567,391 shares of the company's stock valued at $209,813,000 after acquiring an additional 274,664 shares during the period. 50.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on CWAN. DA Davidson reissued a "neutral" rating and issued a $24.55 target price on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "sector perform" rating and set a $24.55 price target (down from $36.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $25.19.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Clearwater Analytics

Insider Buying and Selling at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 19,858 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $472,620.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 388,256 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,240,492.80. This represents a 4.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sandeep Sahai sold 51,967 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $1,236,814.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,415,619 shares of the company's stock, valued at $33,691,732.20. The trade was a 3.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 809,511 shares of company stock worth $19,601,350. 3.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.0%

Clearwater Analytics stock opened at $24.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -134.89, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.60. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.70.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The firm had revenue of $221.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.09 million. Clearwater Analytics had a positive return on equity of 3.17% and a negative net margin of 5.88%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 74.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Clearwater Analytics Company Profile

Clearwater Analytics LLC is a global provider of web-based investment portfolio accounting, reporting, and analytics solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform automates complex processes involved in investment data aggregation, reconciliation, valuation, and regulatory reporting. Serving institutional investors—including insurers, asset managers, corporations, government entities, and asset owners—Clearwater Analytics enables clients to optimize performance visibility, risk management, and operational efficiency.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Clearwater Analytics has grown its global footprint with offices across North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region.

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