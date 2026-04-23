OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Position in ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR $ARM

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report) by 183.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,870 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 17,375 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in ARM were worth $2,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARM. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ARM by 32.1% in the third quarter. Pacific Heights Asset Management LLC now owns 185,000 shares of the company's stock worth $26,176,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. Paragon Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ARM in the fourth quarter worth $826,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $6,219,000. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $8,486,000. Finally, Hyperion Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in ARM in the third quarter worth $202,980,000. 7.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARM. HSBC raised ARM from a "reduce" rating to a "buy" rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ARM from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ARM from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore reduced their price target on ARM from $215.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $174.83.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Trading Up 12.0%

ARM stock opened at $196.57 on Thursday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $138.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.56. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $196.66. The company has a market capitalization of $207.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 3.33.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.02. ARM had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 17.15%.The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at ARM

In other ARM news, CEO Rene A. Haas sold 9,299 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $1,495,744.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 273,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,021,428. The trade was a 3.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Jason Child sold 21,280 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.37, for a total value of $3,157,313.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 174,706 shares in the company, valued at $25,921,129.22. This trade represents a 10.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 62,432 shares of company stock worth $9,784,330 over the last three months.

More ARM News

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

ARM Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here