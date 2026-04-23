OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Boosts Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,561 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,635,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Home Depot by 60.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,143,089 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,109,878,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836,051 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 37.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,806,308 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $1,542,278,000 after buying an additional 1,040,577 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $284,893,000. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 2,427.3% in the third quarter. ABN AMRO Bank N.V. now owns 631,551 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $254,943,000 after buying an additional 606,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $194,928,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Key Home Depot News

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total value of $940,669.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price objective on Home Depot from $407.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Home Depot from $395.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Depot currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Stock Down 1.3%

HD opened at $339.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $337.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $315.31 and a 52 week high of $426.75. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $349.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $361.34.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $38.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 134.32% and a net margin of 8.60%.The firm's revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a $2.33 dividend. This is a boost from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here