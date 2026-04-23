OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Buys 10,439 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. $COIN

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN - Free Report) by 459.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,709 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock after purchasing an additional 10,439 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $2,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. REAP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $25,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Coinbase Global during the third quarter worth $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its position in Coinbase Global by 4,400.0% during the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 90 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange's stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $421.00 to $267.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $221.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $151.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Coinbase Global from $425.00 to $350.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $262.07.

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Coinbase Global News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Coinbase Global this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Alesia J. Haas sold 364,600 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.95, for a total value of $56,494,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 402,165 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,315,466.75. The trade was a 47.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 394,590 shares of company stock valued at $62,508,690 over the last three months. 16.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coinbase Global Stock Up 5.3%

COIN stock opened at $206.24 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 46.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 3.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $183.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.25. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.36 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 17.55% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coinbase Global Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc is a U.S.-based company that operates one of the largest cryptocurrency exchange platforms. Founded in 2012 by Brian Armstrong and Fred Ehrsam and headquartered in San Francisco, Coinbase provides technology and infrastructure to buy, sell, store and use a broad range of digital assets. The company became a public company through a direct listing on the NASDAQ in April 2021 and offers services tailored to both retail and institutional customers.

Coinbase's product portfolio includes its consumer trading platform, a self-custody mobile wallet, and institutional services such as custody, prime brokerage and execution tools.

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