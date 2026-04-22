OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Has $11.75 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 51.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,290 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after selling 110,834 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Walt Disney were worth $11,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth $25,000. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 48.5% during the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Positive Sentiment: Disney has reintroduced free dining offers for U.K./Ireland guests and other promotions that can accelerate bookings and incremental hotel/park spend. Read More.

Disney has reintroduced free dining offers for U.K./Ireland guests and other promotions that can accelerate bookings and incremental hotel/park spend. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Park ticket prices are being raised for select 2027 dates, which should lift ARPU (average revenue per visitor) and near‑term revenue forecasts. Read More.

Park ticket prices are being raised for select 2027 dates, which should lift ARPU (average revenue per visitor) and near‑term revenue forecasts. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Disney disclosed new details about an upcoming resort near Magic Kingdom, expanding its ability to capture higher-margin on‑site spending. Read More.

Disney disclosed new details about an upcoming resort near Magic Kingdom, expanding its ability to capture higher-margin on‑site spending. Read More. Positive Sentiment: New and returning attractions — including a Muppets-themed roller coaster opening date and the return of a beloved post‑COVID experience — support attendance and guest spend. Read More.

New and returning attractions — including a Muppets-themed roller coaster opening date and the return of a beloved post‑COVID experience — support attendance and guest spend. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Fresh content and accessibility initiatives (new versions of classic songs, ASL re-animated songs, and Imagineer honors) help brand strength and streaming/merchandising engagement over time. Read More.

Fresh content and accessibility initiatives (new versions of classic songs, ASL re-animated songs, and Imagineer honors) help brand strength and streaming/merchandising engagement over time. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noting institutional interest or mentions (e.g., inclusion on lists tied to public figures) is background noise rather than a direct catalyst. Read More.

Coverage noting institutional interest or mentions (e.g., inclusion on lists tied to public figures) is background noise rather than a direct catalyst. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Market commentary and tracking pieces point out Disney’s larger-than-market intraday dip and why the stock is trending, useful for context but not a standalone driver. Read More.

Market commentary and tracking pieces point out Disney’s larger-than-market intraday dip and why the stock is trending, useful for context but not a standalone driver. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Industry moves on programmatic ad transparency may incrementally affect digital ad pricing/measurement but are broad-market and unlikely to sharply move DIS by themselves. Read More.

Industry moves on programmatic ad transparency may incrementally affect digital ad pricing/measurement but are broad-market and unlikely to sharply move DIS by themselves. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Disney announced plans to cut roughly 1,000 jobs as part of a streamlining push — a cost-savings move that can boost margins but raises execution and morale risk. Read More.

Disney announced plans to cut roughly 1,000 jobs as part of a streamlining push — a cost-savings move that can boost margins but raises execution and morale risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A tourist has sued Disney claiming bed‑bug exposure and lasting harm — a reputational/legal headline that could pressure bookings or lead to incremental costs if claims multiply. Read More.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $104.42 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $101.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The Walt Disney Company has a one year low of $84.60 and a one year high of $124.69. The company has a market capitalization of $184.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The entertainment giant reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.06. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.90% and a net margin of 12.80%.The firm had revenue of $25.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DIS shares. UBS Group reiterated a "mixed" rating on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $148.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $133.53.

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Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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