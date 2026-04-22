OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Increases Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. $PLD

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,788 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after buying an additional 21,157 shares during the period. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Prologis were worth $18,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clayton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 87.1% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new position in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 69.6% during the third quarter. Rossby Financial LCC now owns 329 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PLD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Prologis from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Prologis from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a "market perform" rating and set a $123.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, January 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $145.55.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Prologis News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Citi to $165 "Buy"; JPMorgan to $157 "Overweight"; Bank of America to $162 "Buy"; Scotiabank to $154 "Sector Outperform"), signaling strong sell‑side conviction that Prologis' growth and cash flows justify higher valuations. Citi raises PT

Multiple major brokers raised price targets and reiterated bullish ratings (Citi to $165 "Buy"; JPMorgan to $157 "Overweight"; Bank of America to $162 "Buy"; Scotiabank to $154 "Sector Outperform"), signaling strong sell‑side conviction that Prologis' growth and cash flows justify higher valuations. Positive Sentiment: Prologis reported a strong Q1 beat and raised its earnings outlook, supporting analyst upgrades and buy-side conviction that fundamentals (rent growth, development pipeline) remain intact. Q1 beat & guidance

Prologis reported a strong Q1 beat and raised its earnings outlook, supporting analyst upgrades and buy-side conviction that fundamentals (rent growth, development pipeline) remain intact. Positive Sentiment: Strategic capital move: Prologis launched a multi‑billion euro pan‑European logistics JV with La Caisse and is onboarding global partners (including GIC), expanding its European footprint and capital‑efficient growth options. This strengthens platform scale and fee income potential. European JV

Strategic capital move: Prologis launched a multi‑billion euro pan‑European logistics JV with La Caisse and is onboarding global partners (including GIC), expanding its European footprint and capital‑efficient growth options. This strengthens platform scale and fee income potential. Neutral Sentiment: Media pieces label PLD a strong momentum/Wall‑Street favorite and show it outperforming some peers year‑to‑date — useful context for momentum traders but not new fundamental data. Momentum article

Media pieces label PLD a strong momentum/Wall‑Street favorite and show it outperforming some peers year‑to‑date — useful context for momentum traders but not new fundamental data. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and profit‑taking risks: several analysts’ raises may already be priced in after the run; PLD trades at a rich multiple vs. historical averages, leaving it vulnerable to short‑term pullbacks if macro or rate sentiment shifts. Valuation caution

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $142.17 on Wednesday. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $136.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.40. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $98.77 and a 12 month high of $145.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 41.54%.Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a boost from Prologis's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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