OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd Purchases Shares of 21,673 Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd bought a new position in shares of Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 21,673 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000.

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A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ALAB. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 14.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,743,141 shares of the company's stock worth $2,690,907,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,918 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 1,298.6% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 1,421,263 shares of the company's stock worth $278,283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,643 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $209,599,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Astera Labs by 577.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,127,340 shares of the company's stock worth $220,733,000 after purchasing an additional 960,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the third quarter worth $131,539,000. 60.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Astera Labs Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALAB opened at $194.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.77. The firm has a market cap of $33.23 billion, a PE ratio of 159.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.78. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.32 and a 12-month high of $262.90.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $270.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.46 million. Astera Labs had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 16.12%. The business's revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Astera Labs has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.530-0.540 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Astera Labs

In related news, CEO Jitendra Mohan sold 10,188 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.45, for a total value of $1,787,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 4,069,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,929,560.30. The trade was a 0.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 10,000 shares of Astera Labs stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $1,077,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel owned 118,084 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,725,912.68. This trade represents a 7.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 1,064,888 shares of company stock worth $150,764,723 in the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Astera Labs News

Here are the key news stories impacting Astera Labs this week:

Positive Sentiment: Big cloud/hyperscaler deal tailwinds — analysts link Amazon/Anthropic’s $100B build‑out to follow‑on orders for connectivity silicon like Astera’s, underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Read More.

Big cloud/hyperscaler deal tailwinds — analysts link Amazon/Anthropic’s $100B build‑out to follow‑on orders for connectivity silicon like Astera’s, underpinning multi‑year revenue upside. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Product demand and earnings momentum — coverage highlights surging Aries and Taurus demand and strong fundamentals (Q4 revenue +91.8%, EPS beat, Q1 guidance), supporting further upside as AI data‑center builds continue. Read More.

Product demand and earnings momentum — coverage highlights surging Aries and Taurus demand and strong fundamentals (Q4 revenue +91.8%, EPS beat, Q1 guidance), supporting further upside as AI data‑center builds continue. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Analyst price‑target lift amplified buying — recent upgrades (including RBC’s $250 PT) triggered a sharp intraday rally and heavier volume as momentum traders piled in. Read More.

Analyst price‑target lift amplified buying — recent upgrades (including RBC’s $250 PT) triggered a sharp intraday rally and heavier volume as momentum traders piled in. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: UBS starts coverage at “neutral” with a $180 target — a formal coverage initiation that limits near‑term runway implied by some bulls (PT ~7% below the latest price). Read More.

UBS starts coverage at “neutral” with a $180 target — a formal coverage initiation that limits near‑term runway implied by some bulls (PT ~7% below the latest price). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Momentum and hedge‑fund attention — technical buy signals and hedge‑fund interest can magnify moves (higher intraday volatility) but don’t change underlying fundamentals. Read More.

Momentum and hedge‑fund attention — technical buy signals and hedge‑fund interest can magnify moves (higher intraday volatility) but don’t change underlying fundamentals. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling — CEO and a director executed large Rule 10b5‑1 sales this month (including a multi‑million‑dollar block), which investors may view as supply pressure despite being planned trades. Read More.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a "buy" rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Astera Labs from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Barclays set a $165.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, January 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "neutral" rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Tuesday. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Astera Labs presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $199.74.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALAB

About Astera Labs

Astera Labs is a fabless semiconductor company that develops connectivity solutions for data center and cloud infrastructure. The firm focuses on addressing signal integrity and link management challenges that arise as server architectures incorporate higher-bandwidth processors and accelerators. Its technology is aimed at improving reliability and performance for high-speed interconnects used in servers, storage systems and compute accelerators.

The company's product portfolio centers on silicon devices and accompanying firmware and software that enhance and manage high-speed links.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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